BidaskClub Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Buy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,695 shares in the company, valued at $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 255,749 shares of company stock valued at $578,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

