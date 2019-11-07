BidaskClub Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Hold

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $81.58. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

