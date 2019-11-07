BidaskClub Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Buy”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIVB. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

