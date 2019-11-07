BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,822,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345,425 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BIOS opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.49. BioScrip Inc has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

