Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$6.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 million and a PE ratio of 52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.86.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$315.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$366.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

