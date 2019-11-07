Bismuth Price Reaches $0.13 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.74 million and $2,316.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.