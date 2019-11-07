BitBay Trading Down 19.8% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. BitBay has a market cap of $5.89 million and $719.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024007 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

