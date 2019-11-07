Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0013

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $40,637.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 353.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,413,662 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

