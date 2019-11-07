Bitcoin Private Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,661.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,661.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00420778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00095245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050481 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,794,929 coins and its circulating supply is 4,765,383 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

