bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00009207 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $5.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00223017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.01443277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00120895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,990,520 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.