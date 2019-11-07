Blacer Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

