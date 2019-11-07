Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. Black Hills also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55 to $3.75 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 9,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,560. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $579,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,821,375. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

