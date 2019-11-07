Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.199 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 2,327,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.