Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 269,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.