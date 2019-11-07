BlackCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,661.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and CoinEgg. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $25,661.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024042 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,106,548 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

