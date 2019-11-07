BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,850,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Continental worth $1,212,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Continental by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock valued at $273,416. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

