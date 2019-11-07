BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $1,336,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.04 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.