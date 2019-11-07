BlackRock Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Waters worth $1,153,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.35. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

