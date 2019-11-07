BlackRock Inc. Has $1.26 Billion Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,176,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,259,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

