BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,114,752 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $1,184,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Copart by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Copart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Copart by 1,572.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271,091 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

CPRT opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $85.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

