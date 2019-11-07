BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $1,421,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 490.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $289,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.68, for a total transaction of $642,871.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,890.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,809,495. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.