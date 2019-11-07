Blockport Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $606,902.00 and $3,506.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00223299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.01440750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

