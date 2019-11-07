Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 12%

Blue Star Capital PLC (LON:BLU)’s stock price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), 11,801,509 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and the technology sector with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.