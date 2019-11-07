Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $34,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.