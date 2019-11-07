Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE BRG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.62. 137,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,347. The stock has a market cap of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a current ratio of 243.33.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

