BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.