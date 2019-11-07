Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.50-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $162.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,849.93. 1,826,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,002.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,899.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

