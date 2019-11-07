Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Down 8.1%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,844.45 and last traded at $1,849.93, approximately 1,822,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 398,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,012.09.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,002.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,899.04. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

