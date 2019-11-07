BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $46.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.