Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,968 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $199.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $200.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

