Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $442,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $187.06 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,214,755 shares of company stock worth $434,929,789. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.