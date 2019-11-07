Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

