Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,245 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

