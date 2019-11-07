Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

