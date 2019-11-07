Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $134.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $131.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.32.

NYSE BXP opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

