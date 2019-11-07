Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCLI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Irit Arbel sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $48,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,371.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCLI. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

