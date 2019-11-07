BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

