Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $141.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $132.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $561.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.94 million to $582.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.78 million, with estimates ranging from $555.42 million to $597.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $569,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,301,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 666,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 348,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 465.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 81,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

