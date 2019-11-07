Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.16 ($59.48).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €48.46 ($56.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.28. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.