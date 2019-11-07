Brian P. Weber Sells 1,175 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,916. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,564,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

