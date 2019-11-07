Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,672. The firm has a market cap of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

