British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,851 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

