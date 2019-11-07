British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 73,479 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,234 shares of company stock worth $7,699,823. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

