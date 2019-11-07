British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,713 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $176.77 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

