Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

