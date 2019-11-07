Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $328,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,808.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,805,000 after acquiring an additional 736,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after acquiring an additional 559,961 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $217.61 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

