Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,130,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,106,000 after buying an additional 88,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after buying an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.58.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,643. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.