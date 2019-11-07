Broderick Brian C Has $4.05 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,530,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $619,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,721,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $935,253.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,461,159.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,415 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $297.25 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

