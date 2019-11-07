Broderick Brian C Takes $399,000 Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

