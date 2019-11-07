Brokerages Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Post $0.25 EPS

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767. Graham has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

